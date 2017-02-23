When the message "is this a joke?" flashed up during The 1975's Brit Awards performance, followed by "unconvincing emo lyrics" and "terrible high-pitched vocals over soulless robo beats," many viewers were left wondering: had the ITV broadcast been hacked?

Wtf someone just hacked the Brit awards and wrote loads of hate about the 1975 😂😂 @BRITAwards pic.twitter.com/DTkJ5mIm1r — Emma (@emmawhidborne) February 22, 2017

Somebody's hacked the brit awards messages popping up slaughtering the 1975 while they're performing, anyone seeing this😂😂😂😂😂 — gamiejray (@Jamiegrayrfc) February 22, 2017

Are #britawards2017 being hacked?! Anyone else getting the weird pink screens slating the 1975? #awkward @ITV — Kayleigh McKnight (@koko91) February 22, 2017

Have the Brits been hacked or what 😂 someone hates The 1975 or is it planned 😂😂 — Chad Rombach (@chadrombach93) February 22, 2017

Insults including "out of tune" and "bland monotone beats" popped up on screen in white type on a pink background as the band performed their hit The Sound.

Whoever these hackers were, they certainly had a good eye for graphic design.

But fans of the band did a collective eye-roll: duh, it was a nod to the band's music video.

The quotes came from actual criticisms and reviews of their debut album, with the band hitting back by making them a part of their triumphant Brit Awards performance.

The 1975 capped off a great night by beating Little Mix to the title of Best British Group. Take that, critics!

people think the 1975's brit awards performance got hacked, but alas... pic.twitter.com/P0pX5qs02o — liv (@liv_chandlerr) February 22, 2017