The sight and sound of five blokes singing Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball will be among the treats on offer in the Let It Shine live final. Let's hope they don't try to recreate the video...

Here's what else the three remaining bands – Drive, Nightfall and Five to Five – will be performing on BBC1 this Saturday night...

Drive

Grease Is the Word from Grease

Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

Nightfall

Footloose from Footloose

End of the Road by Boyz II Men

Five to Five

You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray

Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus

But don't take our word for it, here it is in handy gif form from the Let It Shine Twitter account itself.