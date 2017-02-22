The sight and sound of five blokes singing Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball will be among the treats on offer in the Let It Shine live final. Let's hope they don't try to recreate the video...
Here's what else the three remaining bands – Drive, Nightfall and Five to Five – will be performing on BBC1 this Saturday night...
Drive
Grease Is the Word from Grease
Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran
Nightfall
Footloose from Footloose
End of the Road by Boyz II Men
Five to Five
You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray
Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus
But don't take our word for it, here it is in handy gif form from the Let It Shine Twitter account itself.