EastEnders fans worried about the long-term future of Danny Dyer on the BBC1 soap can rest easy - he'll be back in a few weeks' time.

Press rumours have recently been circulating that Dyer was forced to take a break from the role of Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter due to concerns about his health.

But EastEnders has strongly denied that Dyer's leave was enforced by show bosses and also refuted speculation that he was set to quit.

Now, an EastEnders insider has told RadioTimes.com that the actor will be returning in the very near future: "It's a matter of weeks, not months."

So, it looks as though viewers won't be deprived of Dyer for long - as for whether Mick can keep the Vic, well that's another matter entirely...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

