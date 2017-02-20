EastEnders fans will have to go without their Monday night visit to Walford thanks to the BBC1 soap making way for Match of the Day.

The fifth-round fixture between Sutton United and Arsenal kicks off at 7.55pm, meaning that it takes the place of the drama in Albert Square this evening.

EastEnders will therefore only broadcast three episodes this week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday). However, last week there were five episodes of the show shown, so devotees haven't missed out all that much.

Upcoming plotlines will see Ian Beale revealing all about his health worries to wife Jane, financial troubles mounting for Queen Vic landlord Mick, while Denise is set to have a showdown with teenage tearaway Keegan.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

