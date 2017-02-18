Iron Sun have become the first full band to leave BBC singing competition Let It Shine, with the group exiting the semi-final instead of rivals Drive after a nail-biting judge’s decision.

The format of the Take That musical-themed series allows for the judges to choose to save members of either band in the bottom two after the public vote, as happened in last week’s instalment when three members of Drive were joined by two members of Neon Panda to form a new version of Drive.

However, this week judges Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp and Ashley Roberts opted to save the entire Drive line-up, showing Iron Sun the (very shiny) door.

So it was goodbye to Alexis, Harry, Clinton, Jordan and Matt from Iron Sun, with Drive’s Matt, Jazzie, Jonnie, Mark and Conor progressing to next week’s final, where they’ll be evaluated by new guest judge Robbie Williams.

Guess you can call that an Iron sunset.

Let it Shine continues on BBC1 next Saturday evening