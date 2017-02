BBC2 documentary The Lake District: A Wild Year (tonight, 9pm) uses cutting-edge camera techniques to offer a new perspective on a turbulent year in the life of England's largest national park.

Time-lapse photography shows months and weeks passing in seconds – snow and ice giving way to sunshine or the frequent rain showers – while the animals, plants and people cope with the challenges of this ancient landscape.

Here are 12 stunning snapshots from the programme.