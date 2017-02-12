Mel Brooks has said that he does not think Donald Trump is “dangerous” and that he is more worried about the influence of the US President’s aides.

Speaking backstage at the BAFTAs following his Fellowship award, the 90 year old said: “He just simply hasn’t reached Hitlerian proportions yet, we’ve got to give him a chance, he might get there.

“I don’t think he’s dangerous, I’m not afraid of Trump, not at all. I think he’s mostly an entertainer, a guy that wants audiences to love him.”

He then went on to compare Trump to former President Bush: “What I’m afraid of is all the guys around him, the people who whisper in his ears, just like the people who whispered in George W Bush’s ears - and we got the Iraq war…

"Trump, please listen to me, stay the egomaniac that you are, listen to no one then we’ll all be safe.”

The BAFTAs were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and were hosted by Stephen Fry.