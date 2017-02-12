The Bafta Film Awards mark the final stop on the awards season circuit before the acting royalty migrates to Hollywood for the Oscars. Seen by many as a good indicator of who will pick up Academy Awards later this month, the British Academy attracts some serious star power with Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman and Prince William all expected to walk the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall this Sunday.

But who will win? Below is the full list of nominees, with winners to be updated as they're announced during the ceremony:

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

I, Daniel Blake

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

EE Rising Star Award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay

Hell Or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Original Music

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Mica Levi, Jackie

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion

Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Best animated film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Best cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

Best Make Up and Hair

Florence Foster Jenkins

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Production Design

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best Special Visual Effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

British Short Film

Consumed

Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

Bafta Fellowship

Mel Brooks