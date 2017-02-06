Josie Gibson has become the first celebrity to leave The Jump 2017.

The winner of Big Brother in 2010 lost the parallel slalom race against taekwondo champion Jade Jones, but when she had to do a jump to save her place in the competition, the nerves were just too much and she declined to do the actual leap.

Presenter Davina McCall was caught off-guard by the decision, looking around and asking: "Is she not going to do it?".

On her failure to jump, Josie said: "I've never experienced fear like it...I've never gone down that jump. I feel like I need to work on my confidence and self esteem."

Talking about leaving the show, she added: "I knew I was out. I'm not upset that I'm out and I lost. I'm upset that I let my fears get the better of me. You can do everything that you want to do, but it's our fears in our minds that stop us.

"It's flattering that I was even in the show. Just look at the cast, then look at me!"

Even though her training was going well, and she had been cleared to jump from that height, Josie had never taken the leap off the purpose-built ski jump on Jump Mountain.

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith took home the first Mini Cowbell Trophy of the series after winning the Parallel Slalom at a speedy 16.42 seconds.

The Jump continues next week at 7.30pm on Channel 4