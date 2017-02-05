Lee and Whitney's marriage has been on the rocks for a while now on EastEnders, what with her temporarily walking out before sharing a kiss with her father-in-law Mick.

But will the two of them be able to put past tensions behind them when it comes to celebrating Valentine's Day?

Scenes to be shown on 14th February (of course!) will Lee and Whitney trying to put tensions on the back burner when they go out for a romantic meal.

But will they be able to patch things up or is there set to be a further falling out? All we can say is that, with actor Danny-Boy Hatchard set to leave EastEnders at some point in the future, it surely can't be looking that rosy for Lee and Whitney?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.