What time is the final episode of Apple Tree Yard on TV?

The third instalment of this psychological thriller airs as usual on Sunday 5 February at 9pm on BBC1.

But to make room for the Baftas coverage next Sunday, the series finale has been brought forward to Monday 6 February at 9pm on BBC1.

What’s happening?

In the penultimate episode, Yvonne Carmichael and her lover begin to feel the consequences of their “visit” to George Selway. While they’re both on trial for murder, secrets are revealed about Mark Costley that leave Yvonne feeling raw and betrayed.

And in the finale, the trial and the series draws to a close, with a satisfying sting in the tail. Mark is struggling under pressure from the prosecution, and Yvonne is forced to relive her attack.

Who’s in it?

