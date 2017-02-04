The Voice UK is back on British TV screens tonight but accidentally tune into BBC1 and you'll find their new musical talent contest Let It Shine. The Voice was poached by ITV in 2015 and tonight the channel launches their own version of the global format.

There are some familiar bits – the spinning chairs are back, as are will.i.am and returning coach Tom Jones – and some new features, too: the pair are joined on the judging panel by Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

The talent contest will see a fresh batch of hopeful singers take their turn behind the spinning chairs in the hope that one or more of the four coaches will turn around and earmark them for their team.

For the time being, viewers will be treated to plenty of blind auditions before the broadcast switches to five live shows – that's two more than used to air on the BBC.

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Episode one starts on Saturday 7th January at 8pm on ITV.

With the first episode of Let It Shine beginning at 7pm on BBC1, the two shows will clash for the first 25 minutes of The Voice's broadcast.