After a break for the FA Cup fourth round, the Premier League sides return to the usual business of the league table, with West Ham and Manchester City facing each other this Wednesday night.

The Hammers go into this match knowing that the transfer saga over their unhappy player Dimitri Payet is finally at an end. Other than that, it has been a quiet January transfer window for the league's top clubs.

City last beat West Ham just last month, with a 5-0 hammering in the FA Cup third round. Will it be the same story tonight? Watch live on BT Sport 1 to find out.

What time is West Ham v Man City live on TV?

Coverage for the match starts at 7pm live on BT Sport 1. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.