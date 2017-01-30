Next month will see the start of filming for dinosaur blockbuster sequel Jurassic World 2, and director Juan Antonio Bayona is already starting to tease us with what to expect.

On his Twitter account, the A Monster Calls director revealed a behind-the-scenes shot of some park-branded helmets, suggesting that despite the disaster in the last film, the park would still be a key location – a fact previously suggested by the production's return to the first Jurassic World’s Hawaii for part of the shoot (which will also include a spell in London).

Getting ready for the journey. pic.twitter.com/EDgsdUJyXv — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) January 26, 2017

“I think it’s very interesting where the new movie is heading. It’s so different from the other films, it talks a lot about the moment we live in right now”, Bayona has previously told Coming Soon.

“It’s darker… but at the same time, it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s a blockbuster, you have Chris Pratt, it’s a great adventure, but it’s very interesting the way the film is darker than the other ones”.

Jurassic World will be released in UK cinemas on the 7th June 2018