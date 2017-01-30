It's been a while since we paid a visit to those brooding Dorset cliffs but this year brings us the return of Broadchurch and with it David Tennant and Olivia Colman's detective duo Hardy and Miller.

The award-winning ITV drama will be back on screens shortly and today brings us a first look trailer as the pair take on a fresh crime – this time a brutal sexual assault at a party with the perpetrator still at large.

Broadchurch's third and final run (before creator Chris Chibnall becomes Doctor Who showrunner) sees another round of famous actors join its ranks, with Lenny Henry, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Sarah Parish and Georgina Campbell among the cast.

But will Broadchurch's swansong hit the dizzy heights of its first run, or fizzle out like its underwhelming second series?

The first-look trailer certainly looks promising – and includes a return of familiar faces, including Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, Arthur Darvill and more...