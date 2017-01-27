If you haven't got a date for Valentine's Day, don't panic – Tom Hardy is here to save the day and spend the evening with you. The star of Peaky Blinders and Taboo will be showing off his softer side as he returns to CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The last time we saw Hardy settle down to read us a story was on New Year's Eve, when he and his dog Woodstock read a book called You Must Bring a Hat on the BBC's pre-school channel.

For his next appearance, the movie star will narrate The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin, which tells the story of Franklin, a little boy who spends his time alone spotting clouds.

He's soon joined by Scruffy Dog, but how can he concentrate on cloudspotting with a dog by his side?

We have even more good news: Hardy's sidekick Woodstock - or "Woody" the dog – is also back on screen.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories will air on Tuesday 14th February at 6.50pm