Strictly Come Dancing has been home to contestants from many walks of life: magicians, soap stars, weather presenters, politicians, TV chefs, pop stars... but Tess Daly wants to up the ante by inviting the royals to take part.

After all, this time last year it would have been hard to imagine Ed Balls taking part in Strictly, so who knows what could happen in 2017?

The Strictly co-host accepted the award for Best Talent Show at the National Television Awards on Wednesday before heading backstage with 2016 contestant Judge Rinder.

Asked for her ideal Strictly guest, Daly told RadioTimes.com: "I'd like a royal."

Specifically? "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It would be wonderful. She's a big fan of the show."

"I can imagine her being a great Cha-Cha person," Rinder added.