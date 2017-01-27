After being rumoured for a long time, it’s finally been confirmed that both Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis will join Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther movie, reprising their roles as government agent Everett K Ross and arms dealer Ulysses Klaw respectively.

This news shouldn’t really come as a surprise – both roles are longstanding supporting characters in the Black Panther movies, with Freeman’s Ross acting as a Chandler Bing-esque comic foil to the hero and Serkis’ Klaw as his most famous villain – but it’s good to get the official nod, right?

In the release where the pair’s involvement was confirmed, a basic plot outline (below) for the Ryan Coogler-directed film was also revealed, laying out more or less how the story would progress for Chadwickk Boseman’s clawed hero.

"Black Panther follows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk."

Alongside Freeman and Serkis the cast includes Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Florence Kasuma and Sterling K Brown – plus whichever Avengers inevitable turn up in the post-credits scene to tease the next film.

Personally, we’re hoping for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, if only for the potential Sherlock crossover with his old Watson.

Black Panther will be released in UK cinemas on the 9th February 2018