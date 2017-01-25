Tonight's show is hosted by Angela Scanlon and Matt Baker live from New Broadcasting House in London.

Olivia Newton-John and star of How I Met Your Mother Neil Patrick Harris bare guests on the show tonight. Olivia will be singing and we’ll hear the story of a woman who went in search of her grandmother’s childhood in Berlin before she fled the Nazi regime for Britain.

The One Show is on BBC One at 7pm

