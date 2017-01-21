On this week's edition of The Voice we were introduced to 23 year old April Sullivan, an impossibly smiley musical theatre fan who currently works at Disneyland Paris playing Greta in the Frozen show.

"I can’t even describe how much I love being on stage," said April. "When I’m singing I feel so happy – it’s the buzz, it’s the electricity!"

Sadly, there was no fairytale ending for April on The Voice, with none of the coaches deciding to turn their chairs. Afterwards, Gavin Rossdale described her performance as "spirited" but said "really she just wants to go and audition for Broadway, be in the West End, and then she's gonna find all the love in the world. It's just difficult for us to know what to do with her outside of show tunes."

If you want to see more of April, though, you're in luck as we've dug around to find some footage of her in action.

Here she is in the Frozen musical...

...and here she is as Velma Von Tussle singing the delightful Miss Baltimore Crabs in Hairspray...

Check out April's YouTube channel for more.