And besides her beyond-Kelly-Rowland levels of on-panel sass, the main reason why Hudson is so likeable is that she’s in the perfect position to help contestants. She’s competed in a talent contest and knows how to get the better of them – Hudson finished seventh on American Idol before going on to release three studio albums and perform at the Superbowl halftime show. If anyone was going to help somebody on The Voice make it big, it’s her.

Simply put: Hudson has been in the same boat as contestants and she knows how to sail it. Just think about her on-stage singing lesson with Diamond, one of the first members of Team J-Hud; not only did this show how powerful and inspiring Hudson’s voice is, but how she soars as a vocal coach.

And we only saw a very short version of that training on the show. As Emma Willis told RadioTimes.com at the launch of The Voice, “You only see a very edited version of that conversation on screen. Hudson spent a lot longer with her with lots of technical stuff I don’t understand!”

Inspirational, genuinely talented and a fantastic teacher, it’s hard to disagree with will.i.am that “Jennifer Hudson is my favourite female coach so far”.

So, what about the other newbie? What about Gavin Rossdale of indie-rocking Bush fame? How does he fit in? In short: not particularly well so far.

Maybe it has something to do with Hudson’s star power dwarfing the others, and it’s certainly still early days, but our other debutant coach seemed to lack the charisma to persuade any of the contestants to join Team Gavin – in episode one he only nabbed Truly Scrumptious Ford (we still can’t believe that name either), a contestant who always planned to pick Rossdale.

True, Rossdale doesn’t do the annoying ‘inflatable garage tube man’ dancing Ricky Wilson and Danny O'Donoghue were prone to, but at least they offered a smile or shared a joke with the panel. Gavin’s just a bit, well, detached.

Perhaps Rossdale will grow into his roll as coach as the series goes on, but in the meantime it gives more airtime for what most will want to see: Jennifer Hudson being Jennifer Hudson. Bravo!

