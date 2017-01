Tonight's show is hosted by Angela Scanlon and Fay Ripley live from New Broadcasting House in London.

On tonight’s show, extreme fisherman Robson Green is in the studio, Pete Tong performs with the incredible Heritage Orchestra, and there’s a cameo from Hollywood star Woody Harrelson.

The One Show is on BBC One at 7pm

Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon

Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley