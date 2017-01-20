Emmerdale's series producer Iain MacLeod has given a hint as to what viewers can expect to see as Ashley's dementia storyline progresses. Speaking about the upcoming drama during a question and answer session on Instagram, the show boss said:

"It's heartbreaking at times, but also really uplifting. One of the things we’re trying to do between now and summer is find ways to make this a joyful story and something that really warms the cockles, as well as breaking your heart."

The plotline has won popular and critical plaudits, especially for an innovative episode broadcast last December that depicted a life of Ashley. Actor John Middleton - who has played Ashley since 1996 - is expected to exit Emmerdale at some point in 2017.

Speaking recently, Middleton said: "I’m very sad to be leaving Emmerdale. I love the place, I love everyone who works there and I’ve got some great friends and colleagues there - some will be friends of mine for the rest of my life."

