Donald Trump might have had trouble convincing A-listers to perform at his inauguration ceremony, but they were more than ready to turn out for a rally protesting against him.

Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo and Cher were amongst the stars who appeared at an anti-Trump demonstration in New York on Thursday night – the night before President-elect Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Alec Baldwin whipped out his Trump impression, while De Niro delivered a speech and read out some fictional tweets from Trump. “I know you haven’t heard them because they won’t be sent until later…in the middle of the night,” commented De Niro, poking fun at Trump’s late night outbursts on social media.

"De Niro’s career is a disaster. He was passed over for Godfather 4 and Magnificent 7. Pathetic” he said, followed by: “De Niro should give back his Oscars. Voting was rigged. There’s only one true raging bull and that is Vladimir Putin.”

Singer Cher called Trump an “unbelievable narcissist” at the rally, and added: “When people see this, they will have the courage to come out and to join and to stop this movement that’s happening in Washington. This kind of craziness.”

Director and filmmaker Michael Moore commented that the only thing Trump was affected by was comedy, quipping: “He has the thinnest skin of any bully I’ve ever met.”

Moore went on to say: "We're at a very dangerous moment in history. As bad as you think it's going to be, it's going to be worse. The good news is there are more of us than there are of them."

From 4pm today, BBC1 will be airing live coverage from Washington DC's Capitol Hill of Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.