Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Chloe Ferry

Age: 21

Twitter: @Chloe_GShore

Instagram: @chloegshore1

What is Chloe Ferry famous for?

Getting on the lash and 'tashing on' in Geordie Shore

Who is Chloe Ferry?

Chloe spends most of her time getting 'mortal' with her Geordie Shore gang in front of the cameras. A regular on the MTV reality show since its tenth series in 2015, she's ended up with her knickers quite literally in a twist on numerous occasions. Tune in and you're more than likely to see her partying hard, 'tashing on' with the Toon's finest, rampaging round the Geordie Shore house and drunkenly hurling chairs into swimming pools (see below).

Chloe has no filter, which is no doubt an exciting prospect for CBB producers hoping to stir things up following the departures of Ray J and Brandon Block. Expect her to put the cat among the pigeons when it comes to speaking her mind – Chloe was once removed from the Geordie Shore house for allegedly kicking newcomer Zahida Allen in a row over ex Marty McKenna.

We're certain she'll make mint telly...

See below for a taster – but mind the strong language:

