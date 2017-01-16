If you're a fan of Star Wars, Tina Fey and nervous actresses reading autocues nervously, then hoo boy, do we have the video for you.

Rogue One star Felicity Jones made her hosting debut of SNL this week and, just like Luke Skywalker, she required the guidance of a wise old master: SNL veteran Tina Fey, making her return as a Princess Leia-esque hologram.

Best bit? After Jones tells Fey that she's nervous, Fey gives her some advice:

"If Steven Seagal can do it, so can you. All you need to do is go out there and do your best. Don't worry about what the reviews say."

"Does this show get reviewed?" asks Jones, confused.

"Yes," says Fey, "way too much. Also no matter how it goes the President of the United States will say that it's 'sad!' and 'overrated'... It's fine. No one cares."

And right on cue...

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Oh Donald, never change. (But please absolutely do change, immediately).