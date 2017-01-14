Who is Dylan Reid? Let It Shine contestant profile

Let It Shine contestant profiles: Dylan Reid

Age: 20

Twitter: @DylanReid01

From: Derry, Northern Ireland

Sings: Roar by Katy Perry

Job: Musical theatre performer

After being on stage since the age of 3, seasoned performer Dylan revealed that he comes from “quite a theatrical background” and that he had just finished a run in Once the musical in Dublin.

Reid played the role of Andrej in the production, and although he states on the show that he has left the production now, his cast profile is still live on the show’s website.

Prior to that, Dylan made it through to the final 10 boys for a boyband that Louis Walsh put together in 2013 that were billed as “the next Westlife” and called Hometown. Reid didn’t make the line-up and they never really took off.

The following year, Reid became part of a five-piece band put together by Eurovision 1992 winner Linda Martin. The band was called Syngstreet, but again, they never really took off.

In 2015 he signed a modelling contract with an agency in Ireland, and he also released a single to raise money for cancer charities called Walk With Me. Have a listen below:

Just last month, Reid posted on Facebook that he was “buzzing” to be in Leeds “writing and recording with Curtis T Johns” – a fellow auditionee in the second episode of Let It Shine.