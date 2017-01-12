Guns, hostages and gangs all take centre stage in the trailer for iBoy, Netflix’s new original movie with the far-out but fun-sounding premise of a teenager who gets superpowers from his smartphone (no, really)...

After the first images were released yesterday, Netflix has now given us our initial look at Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and The Secret of Crickley Hall's Bill Milner in action as two teenagers who are assaulted by a gang in London – with strange and unexpected consequences (see above).

After falling into a coma, Tom (Milner) wakes up to discover that he has superpowers because of tiny fragments of smartphone being embedded in his brain after the attack.

With his new-found abilities, Tom goes on a mission to take revenge on the gang who also assaulted his best friend Lucy (Williams).

The film also stars Miranda Richardson and Rory Kinnear and is directed by Adam Randall.

iBoy will launch on Netflix on 27th January 2017