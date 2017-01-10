To paraphrase a line from Sherlock’s Henry V’s speech from the last episode, #TheGameIsAfoot.

Tonight, Sherlock co-creators and writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are going to lay down the gauntlet to viewers of the BBC drama, asking fans to solve a mystery faster than the Baker Street detective himself.

And in the spirit of modern adaptation of Holmes, you can take up the #SherlockLive case on Twitter, specifically from the BBC One Twitter page where Gatiss and Moffat will be tweeting in character as Sherlock from 8pm.

We have received a text from someone claiming to be Sherlock Holmes. We won’t let this happen. #SherlockLive #NotGonnaHappen pic.twitter.com/lCJGctPAhc — BBC One (@BBCOne) 10 January 2017

Not only will the case, specially written for social media, be at mercy of the collective wisdom of Twitter, but you can also see the case unfolding on the BBC’s live Sherlock blog.

And if you get stuck, just remember the helpful words of a certain sleuth: when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.

Sherlock series 4 episode 2 reviewed