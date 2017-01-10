One of Carrie Fisher's final performances before her tragic death late last year will be screening in the UK over the next few weeks.

As well as Bright Lights – a documentary following Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who died one day after her daughter – airing on Sky Atlantic 9pm tonight, we can also expect to see the woman behind Star Wars' Princess Leia in new comedy series Urban Myths.

Also showing on Sky Atlantic, Urban Myths is described as “a collection of eight original comedies exploring remarkable events that may or may not have happened, but if they did happen they probably happened something like this…”

And the maybe-or-maybe-not event happening in Fisher’s story? Set in New York in September 2001, the episode will follow long-time friends Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson and Marlon Brando as they swap Manhattan for Boston in a Budget rental car – the resulting road trip “sees them lamenting on their lives, loves, careers and egos as they go”, according to the synopsis.

But Fisher won’t be playing Taylor. Instead, she’ll star as a diner burger flipper, with Stockard Channing taking the role of the Cleopatra actress.

The episode will also star Joseph Fiennes as Jackson, and Brian Cox (not the scientist one) as Marlon Brando, with Ben Palmer directing the script penned by Neil Forsyth. It will air in part two of the series in April this year.

Other stars taking part in this series of eight true(ish) tales include Rupert Grint, David Threlfall (as Samuel Beckett), Katherine Parkinson and Noel Clarke (as Muhammad Ali), while Game of Thrones star/bastard Iwan Rheon will follow his role as the sadistic Ramsay Bolton by playing Hitler.

Urban Myths starts 10pm January 19th on Sky Atlantic