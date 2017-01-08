As we count the days until the next episode of Sherlock airs this Sunday, pictures have emerged that offer new details about Toby Jones’ mysterious villain Culverton Smith – and exactly what his relationship with Benedict Cumberbatch’s super-sleuth could be.

Yes, a lot of the pictures just show Smith showing off his evil laugh again, but one or two also suggest that he has a bit of a media profile.

One image (above) shows him on what could be a chat show, another (below) shows him interviewed by the press at a fancy black tie event, and a third shows him sitting in what appears to be a dressing room.

Heck, even the shots of him and Benedict Cumberbatch walking together look like he’s accompanied by an entourage, and overall the pictures have us thinking that Smith might be some sort of TV personality or actor. After all, the poster we saw of him in the first episode (below) seemed to suggest something similar…

Anyway, have a look for yourselves and see what you think – the full selection of pictures are below, also including shots of Sherlock’s grief beard, John Watson (Martin Freeman) looking a bit annoyed and Molly (Louise Brealey) giving herself a little hug. How nice.