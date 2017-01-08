After almost two years away from our screens, Uncle is returning to BBC3 for a third and final series.

If you haven't yet met the cast of this brilliant sitcom starring Nick Helm and Daisy Haggard, here's everything you need to know.

Nick Helm as Andy

Who is Andy?

A permanently struggling musician and alcoholic, Andy has finally landed a big job…writing jingles for carpet adverts on the radio. He was at rock bottom when he started babysitting his nephew Errol, but soon found his life gained meaning when they began hanging out. Now Andy thinks he might be a father to a nine-month-old baby…that he’s never met.

Who is Nick Helm?

Comedian, actor and musician, Helm has starred in many Edinburgh Fringe shows, and as well as Uncle he landed his own BBC3 show in 2015 called Nick Helm’s Heavy Entertainment.

Elliot Speller-Gillott as Errol

Who is Errol?

The nephew of Andy and son of Sam, Errol is a supremely intelligent and world-weary teenager who spends most of his time trying to look after his uncle.

Who is Elliot Speller-Gillott?

Uncle has been Speller-Gillott’s main role to date, but prior to starring in the comedy he also had bit parts in Harry & Paul’s Story of the 2s and Holby City.