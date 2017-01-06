There are few shows on TV that give us as many hilariously surreal moments as Lip Sync Battle UK.

Danny Dyer and Craig Revel-Horwood donning their best drag as they perform as Amy Winehouse and Britney Spears is just a normal Friday night on Channel 5.

The pair kick off series two of the hit show this Friday, following the US format's first run on British TV last year.

“I can’t keep my composure,” laughs host Mel B when she speaks to RadioTimes.com about seeing celebrities lip sync for their lives. “I’m like ‘Oh my God, look at that!’

“Danny Dyer was the only one that was not nervous,” she adds. “Out of everybody that we had, he wasn’t nervous at all – he chose two songs that meant a lot to him. He chose an Amy Winehouse song which he lip-synced perfectly, and then he chose one of his friend’s songs, which was Kasabian’s Fire.”

Who were your favourite celebrities from the series this year?

“It’s really hard to choose from because we’ve had so many different people on. We’ve had Joey Essex who was surprisingly actually amazing; we’ve had Louie Spence, Peter Andre, Gino D’Acampo, Sally Phillips, Robert Webb, Katie Price… We’ve really pulled out all the stops, and these are people that have been begging to do the show.

Do people take the show really seriously?

“They have rehearsed and just really taken it seriously, which means it makes our job easier. They have just been a dream to work with and so professional.”

Was that the case for the first series as well?

“Last year we did have interest, but I think because of the timing and being all the way out in Elstree it was a little bit more difficult. But this year people are flocking to come and do it, which is brilliant for us.”

When do you find out what the celebrities are performing?

“We don’t watch them rehearse so I only know what they’re going to sing because I have to introduce it, and that is right before I go on and actually introduce them. Prior to that I have no idea!”

Why do you love doing the show?

“I just get to be me. I have a bit of a skeleton of a script, but I get to say what I want. Me and Pro Green get to have a complete laugh, the audience is always fun, we have an open bar for the guests to get a little bit tipsy so they can get into character a little bit more. Why wouldn’t I want to do a job like this? It doesn’t even feel like work to me!”

Last year you caused a bit of a stir in an episode when you called the rest of the Spice Girls ‘bitches’…

“I did that again at some point in the last couple of days. But they all know that I love them – Emma had my kids over for a sleepover last night, so yeah it’s nice.

Michelle Keegan performed Wannabe on the show last series. Does anyone else do a Spice Girls lip sync?

“So far, no. But at the end of the day it’s the guests who chose the songs they want to do and then the production and the creative make it all come to life for them. So no Spice Girls songs just yet… but we’ll see!”

Lip Sync Battle UK series 2 starts Friday January 6 at 10pm on Channel 5