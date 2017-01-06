The Peak District was our first National Park, and is the spiritual home of popular walking because it was the setting for the 1932 mass trespass – a skirmish between workers who wanted to enjoy the landscape and local landowners who preferred to keep it to themselves for grouse-shooting. It’s arguably where our right to roam first came into being and led to the creation of Britain’s first National Trail 50 years ago.

After heading off from the Derbyshire village of Edale, which is the start of the Pennine Way, you follow in the footsteps of those trespassers and ascend the Kinder plateau. As you reach the top of the moors, the staggering views across the Edale Valley make it all worthwhile. My dad’s knees have given in, so we can no longer walk it together, but we’ve had a pint in the Old Nags Head in Edale instead.

Picture-perfect coastline – Rügen, Germany

Rügen's white cliffs