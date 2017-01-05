Sherlock star Andrew Scott and former Doctor Who actor David Tennant are set to bookend this year's Glasgow Film Festival, with their respective films chosen as the opening and closing galas.

The festival – which is held between 15th and 26th February – will be opened by the European premiere of Scott's coming-of-age flick Handsome Devil, which follows Ned (Fionn O'Shea) – an artistic and gawky 16-year-old who is sent to all all-boys Irish boarding school, a living hell until he meets roommate Conor (Nicholas Galitzine) and English teacher Dan (Scott).

The festival will run in Glasgow for 11 days before closing with the world premiere of Mad To Be Normal – a new film chronicling the life of Scottish psychiatrist R. D. Laing, played by Tennant. Elisabeth Moss co-stars in the film as Laing's lover Angie, along with Michael Gambon and Gabriel Byrne.

Tribute will also be paid to late art critic John Berger (who died earlier this month) with the Scottish premiere of The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger – a collaboration between Tilda Swinton, Colin MacCabe and Christopher Roth with composer Simon Fisher Turner which has been five years in the making.

Tickets for both the opening and closing galas at the Glasgow Film Theatre will go on sale at 10am on Monday 9th January. The full programme for the 2017 festival will be announced on 18th January.