This is a career move we didn’t see coming: Sir Bradley Wiggins is joining The Jump.

Less than a week after confirming that he has retired from professional cycling, Olympic and Tour de France supremo Wiggins revealed he was taking to the slopes for the Channel 4 entertainment show.

Wiggo will no doubt be hoping to add a giant cowbell to his five Gold Olympic medals, Sports Personality of the Year award and Tour de France jersey.

In a statement confirming he would be starring on the show, Wiggins said that skiing was "a big passion", adding: "It was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up.

"Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path. I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it. Just don't call me a celebrity."

We’re not sure the ‘other committed names’ he’s referring to are; however, a raft of sports stars have already been confirmed for the Channel 4 show, including former England rugby captain Jason Robinson, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, rugby star Gareth Thomas, Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, former footballer Robbie Fowler and Paralympic cycling and athletics star Kadeena Cox.

Presented by Davina McCall, The Jump will be returning shortly. However an air date has yet to be confirmed.