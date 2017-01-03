Gold! Martin Kemp has said that a Spandau Ballet musical is “a good idea” and could happen one day.

The bassist revealed that it’s something he and the rest of the hit 1980s band have spoken about “a few times” – but that they keep falling out.

“Actually getting the ball rolling is a different thing,” he continued. “Because my band, we all get on for periods of time when we’re away and then we land at Heathrow, pick up our bag at the conveyor belt and then we fall out. And that’s it, we don’t talk to each other for a few years. But it’s a good idea.”

In the 1980s, Spandau Ballet had hits including True and Gold. The band is made up of singer Tony Hadley, Martin and his brother Gary Kemp, Steve Norman and John Keeble.

The former EastEnders actor is a judge on new BBC1 talent show Let it Shine. Alongside Gary Barlow, Amber Riley and Dannii Minogue, Kemp will be searching for five talented singers and performers for a new musical based on the discography of Take That.

“I think Spandau have an amazing catalogue of songs,” Kemp added.

“I think what we’re trying to do here with Gary’s show, it’s for everybody who lived through that period of boybands. And I think there’s also a generation that lived through that period of boybands of the 80s like Spandau and Duran Duran. So yeah I think you could do that.”

Let it Shine starts on Saturday January 7 at 7pm on BBC One.