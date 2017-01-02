Sherlock returned to TV screens last night after a year since its last episode and TWO years since the last full series – and it’s safe to say that fans were pretty excited to see it return.

To start with the case saw Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) hunting for someone who destroyed busts of Margaret Thatcher (as you do) – and some people were a bit confused by the political elements.

Why do ppl in #Sherlock keep expressing shock that someone might smash a Thatcher bust? — Helen O'Hara (@HelenLOHara) January 1, 2017

And as the episode went on, they loved Benedict Cumberbatch’s surprising new co-star and their performance. They had a really light touch.

But then things got darker. First, Martin Freeman’s John Watson was revealed to be less than the great guy we all took him for, possibly carrying on an affair behind his wife Mary’s (Amanda Abbington) back…

everything about #sherlock is stressing me out but John texting the bus lady is THE WORST pic.twitter.com/HXW8Qvaiju — Erin (@evil_beabull) January 2, 2017

And then there was THAT twist. Oh boy.

RIP Mary Morstan. You were fun. We had a blast, didn't we? #sherlock pic.twitter.com/1H8idZzHvr — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) January 1, 2017

Suffice to say, some fans were left reeling.

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Mark Gatiss. #sherlock — Brandy Snavely (@bajabrandy) January 2, 2017

But despite the outpouring of emotion, once the dust settled there were some criticisms about how the story panned out.

Globetrotting Superspy Assassin Drama Death Sherlock isn't as much fun as Actually The Murderer Did A Unique Pork Fart Sherlock — joe (@mutablejoe) January 2, 2017

In fact, a LOT of criticisms.

Not a fan of the new #Sherlock ep. An over-encumbered mess of a narrative. Hope the rest of season 4 will rectify. — TomSka (@thetomska) January 1, 2017

I am not going to mention #Sherlock spoilers but that plot turn was inherently bad and shows deafness to criticism on a whole other level. — Helen O'Hara (@HelenLOHara) January 1, 2017

Still, even the naysayers found SOME things they enjoyed

martin freeman's hair in this ep of Sherlock is U N R E A L . — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) January 2, 2017

And we could all agree on one thing – how decidedly un-cheery we felt after the episode finished.

Hi if anyone needs me I'll be crying myself to sleep because #Sherlock wrecked me goodbye — e mcgrath (@jsaxygal1234) January 2, 2017

Fun fact: The aquarium on tonight's episode of #Sherlock is the largest aquarium ever to be filled with viewers' tears. — Crystal Burt (@LipLipHooray) January 2, 2017

Happy new year…

Sherlock continues on BBC1 next Sunday (8th January) at 9.00pm