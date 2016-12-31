His Carpool Karaoke is as much as a phenomenon as Graham Norton's red chair these days, so it's little wonder James Corden and his Late Late Show producers cooked up something particularly special for Christmas.

The very first Carpool Karaoke singer, Mariah Carey, got back on the road with Corden to belt out a festive classic, her smash-hit 1994 single All I Want for Christmas is You.

But she wasn't the only one singing it. Oh no.

Adele, who blew all the Carpool Karaoke competition out of the water belted out a few bars, as did Elton John, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers - all of whom had seemingly recorded the song during their individual Carpool Karaoke sessions.

Now if that doesn't get you in the mood for Christmas we don't know what will.

Smithy's version of Do They Know It's Christmas, perhaps?