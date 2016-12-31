"Lady of the house" speaking? No, it's "Dame of the house" now - as Keeping Up Appearances star Patricia Routledge has been granted a damehood in the Queen's New Year Honours list.
The title has actually been awarded in recognition of the Tony Award-winning actress' theatre work, but that can't stop TV fans from imagining how snobbish Hyacinth "Bouquet" Bucket would take the news.
In fact, many fans are hoping she will turn up to meet the Queen in character...
Is THIS how she found out?
She will certainly need a new hat to visit the palace...
...And we'd like to think her conversation with Sheridan went something like this.
Of course, she'll have to update "lady of the house" to "dame of the house":
This definitely calls for a candlelight supper.