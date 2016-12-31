"Lady of the house" speaking? No, it's "Dame of the house" now - as Keeping Up Appearances star Patricia Routledge has been granted a damehood in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

The title has actually been awarded in recognition of the Tony Award-winning actress' theatre work, but that can't stop TV fans from imagining how snobbish Hyacinth "Bouquet" Bucket would take the news.

In fact, many fans are hoping she will turn up to meet the Queen in character...

@putthetellyon @Applemask I'd LOVE to see her accept her honour in character as Hyacinth Bucket!! That would make everyone's 2017!! :D — Stuart Kenny (@StuartKenny33) December 30, 2016

God it would be so great if Patricia Routledge collected her damehood in character as Hyacinth Bucket #honourslist — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 30, 2016

I hope Patricia Routledge turns up for the #QueensHonours as Hyacinth pic.twitter.com/b38NA0nMuX — Jono Read (@jonoread) December 30, 2016

Is THIS how she found out?

I like to think this is how Dame Patricia Routledge took the news. #NewYearsHonours pic.twitter.com/JdR84IZz2b — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) December 30, 2016

She will certainly need a new hat to visit the palace...

Finally, a Damehood for Merseyside's own Patricia Routledge! Has Hyacinth found a new hat yet? #bucketwoman #keepingupappearances pic.twitter.com/Q6LVmLHw4v — Matt (@mattstantsains) December 31, 2016

...And we'd like to think her conversation with Sheridan went something like this.

Sheridan, Mummy's going to be a Dame! No dear, not in panto, at the Palace. I'm meeting The Queen #PatriciaRoutledge #honourslist pic.twitter.com/grO12w5RmK — Rachel J Lewis (@Rachel_J_Lewis) December 31, 2016

Of course, she'll have to update "lady of the house" to "dame of the house":

This definitely calls for a candlelight supper.

Think of the extravagant candle light supper Dame Patricia Routledge will throw to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/jipFCFPmSR — Steven (@sjchapm) December 30, 2016

Lovely to see Patricia Routledge in #NewYearsHonours. We think Hyacinth would approve. Candlelight suppers all round! #KeepingUpAppearances — Prawn Cufflinks (@PrawnCufflinks) December 31, 2016