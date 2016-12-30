Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are likely to be given a joint funeral as relatives plan a shared memorial service for the mother and daughter who were two of the biggest icons in film history.

Singin' in the Rain star Debbie, 84, died on Wednesday from a suspected stroke – just a day after the untimely death of her daughter Carrie, 60.

The service would celebrate their extraordinary bond, which was strained at times but which was always loving.

The Star Wars actress had suffered a heart attack on board a flight on 23rd December as she was travelling to Los Angeles with her dog Gary. She passed away four days later.

Carrie's brother (and Debbie's son) Todd Fisher told the New York Daily News that funeral plans were being made and it was "likely" the two Hollywood stars would share a joint memorial service.

"It's what we want to do, but we're still working on the mechanics," he said. "We like the idea, if it's at all possible. I think it's appropriate."

Todd revealed that shortly before she fell ill, his mother had expressed an interest in laying Carrie to rest at the spot where she herself planned to be buried.

He also shared an image of Carrie as Princess Leia and Debbie as Singin' in the Rain's Kathy Selden arm in arm, facing the light, with the quote: "What a glorious feeling. I'm happy again."

This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016

The family is also reportedly considering holding a large-scale public memorial service to give fans a chance to mourn.