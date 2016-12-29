Star Wars fans around the world have been in mourning these last few days, following the passing of actress Carrie Fisher who died on 27th December following a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles.

Fisher – who was beloved by fans for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the franchise – was just 60 years old and her death has shocked the films' dedicated followers, many of whom have taken to social media to share their tributes.

But perhaps most moving is this group of Star Wars fans who gathered at the Disneyland resort in California last night for a lightsaber vigil in memory of the late actress.

Organised by Jeff Rowan on Facebook, the event called on grieving film lovers to gather with plastic versions of the iconic Star Wars weapon to be raised in tribute to Fisher who played one of the franchise's best loved characters.