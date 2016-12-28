There’s no better time to enjoy a Harry Potter movie marathon than Christmas so, with that I mind, ITV decided to show all the movies all over again.

The trip down memory lane was welcomed by many, who took the time to reminisce about some of their favourite aspects of the films.

The bond between Harry Potter and Cedric Diggory in Goblet of Fire was top of that list on Tuesday night as the fourth film played out on screen, and it was the oft-though-unspoken 'attraction' between the pair that really had Twitter excited.

You see Harry x Cedric, or "Hedric" – as its known in the shipping word – was just too much to handle.

The sexual tension when Cedric Diggory tells Harry Potter the 5th floor prefect's bathroom 'isn't a bad place for a bath' #unrivaledincinema — Simon Marshall (@veryrareSimon) December 27, 2016

It’s the love affair that never happened, yet inspired galleries of fan art and endless pages of fan fiction.

And they would have gotten away with it too, if it wasn’t for that meddling Lord Voldemort.

Cedric Diggory, RIP

Oh, and just for the record...