Tonight’s Outnumbered Christmas special bought the Brockman’s back for their first full-length episode in four years. And everyone had one question on their minds: how did those kids get old so quick? Tyger Drew-Honey (who plays Jake) is now 20, Daniel Roche (Ben) is now a rugby-playing 17-year-old and Ramona Marquez (Karen) is now 15 whole years old!

However, have the kids got funnier with age? Or did tonight’s special make you miss the Outnumbered?

And what about the rest of the cast? Did you enjoy the return mum and dad team Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner? Or were their performances outclassed by the kids?

Also, the guest stars: which was your favourite out of Daisy Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet), Ruth Madeley (The Level), Mark Benton (The Halcyon), Katherine Jakeways (Tracey Ullman), Martin Trenaman (PhoneShop) and Miles Jupp (Rev)?

We want to know YOUR thoughts. Yes, that means YOU! Share your review in the comments box below…