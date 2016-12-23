Hannibal – the cancelled bloodbath of a drama following the exploits of Mads Mikkelsen’s Hannibal ‘The Cannibal’ Lecter – might, just might, be back for a fourth season.

Well, that’s if former showrunner Bryan Fuller has anything to do with it. Speaking to Shock Waves podcast about that literal cliffhanger at the end of season three, Fuller said that Hugh Dancy’s Will Graham and Lecter would both survive the fall, as indicated in that post-credit scene where Du Maurier (Gillian Anderson) eats her own roasted leg.

“There weren’t going to be any bodies found floating in that lagoon. And the whole point of showing Gillian Anderson sitting at a table with two additional place settings and her leg on the table was there was a big splash and dinner guests are coming.”

So if Graham and Hannibal did survive then what could Fannibals expect from a fourth season? Silence Of The Lambs. As the rights as for that novel become up for grabs in August of 2017, Lambs – the novel that follows Red Dragon (the book season three was based on) – could potentially be used as source material.

However, Fuller made clear he wasn’t trying to fix the 1991 film staring Anthony Hopkins, just delve further into it with a six-to-eight-episode miniseries: “I think the film adaptation is a perfect film, but there’s a lot of interesting nooks and crannies to explore in a television series. I hope we get to tell the story.”

Us too, Bryan. Us too.