People are loving Louis Tomlinson on X Factor

"Well done darling"

imagenotavailable1

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson joined Simon Cowell in France for X Factor Judges’ Houses this year and fans were LOVING IT. 

Tomlinson was helping Cowell decide which of the Overs would make it through to live shows.

Incase there was any confusion, Sinitta (Cowell’s usual aide) confirmed it wasn’t her. 

His ‘well done darling’ go-to phrase soon caught on

One user was very quick on the pause button with this cheeky snap

Well, Bupsi did rock it

Her catchphrase is also catching on

The general consensus seemed to be

