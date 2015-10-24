People are loving Louis Tomlinson on X Factor
"Well done darling"
One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson joined Simon Cowell in France for X Factor Judges’ Houses this year and fans were LOVING IT.
Tomlinson was helping Cowell decide which of the Overs would make it through to live shows.
Incase there was any confusion, Sinitta (Cowell’s usual aide) confirmed it wasn’t her.
i am so excited for this ,,,,,but that was definitely not me ! @Louis_Tomlinson IS GORGEOUS @TheXFactor
— Sinitta 19 (@sinittaofficial) October 24, 2015
Close up to Louis's tattoos 😍 @Louis_Tomlinson #XFactor
— chloe met niall (@nhtuned) October 24, 2015
@Louis_Tomlinson for the next judge on #XFactor
— Sarah cope (@Sarahcope3) October 24, 2015
His ‘well done darling’ go-to phrase soon caught on
“Smash It Lad™” “Well Done Darling™” Louis Tomlinson, 2015
— sophie ✍ (@laurelbelly) October 24, 2015
@Louis_Tomlinson STOP SAYING DARLING ITS KILLING ME
— katie (@hallwaybeauty) October 24, 2015
"Well done darling"- Louis Tomlinson
— lois. (@otrasangels) October 24, 2015
One user was very quick on the pause button with this cheeky snap
I see you @Louis_Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/2TaOPNNRmm
— Lara (@highlara) October 24, 2015
Well, Bupsi did rock it
HAHAHAHAHA HE LOVED IT @Louis_Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/tuP04zbuwG
— NIALLL….horan (@ilysmJake_Sims) October 24, 2015
Her catchphrase is also catching on
@Louis_Tomlinson I'll give you nasty
— AC (@alexcorbinx) October 24, 2015
The general consensus seemed to be
@Louis_Tomlinson though 😍😍😍
— Michelle Pryde (@michellepryde) October 24, 2015