Follow Wendy on an awfully big adventure as she journeys far from the safety of the Darling’s nursery, taking centre stage in her quest to find the key to her parents’ forgotten happiness – the child they once lost, and discovers how the power of just one happy thought can set flight to newfound joy.

With Peter Pan, fairy Tink and Tiger Lily as her unlikely allies, Wendy gives the Lost Boys a run for their money as she takes on the diabolical Captain Hook in this ‘spectacular’ (Guardian) staging and ultimately learns what it really means to grow up.

With breath-taking sets from designer Colin Richmond, flying, sword fighting and more than a sprinkling of fairy dust, Wendy & Peter Pan is an unforgettable journey for all the family, playing for 5 weeks only from 21 October to 22 November.

One reader will win a pair of tickets to see Wendy & Peter Pan and a luxury overnight stay at South Place Hotel, a five-star hotel less than ten minutes’ walk from the Barbican.

Discover one of the best luxury hotels in London for a memorable stay. Comfort, design, and individuality come together in every room and each space offers bespoke furniture, modern tech, and thoughtful touches.

