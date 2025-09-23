Win tickets to see Birmingham Royal Ballet's Don Quixote on tour, plus overnight stay!
Carlos Acosta’s Don Quixote ballet is a joyful explosion of Spanish sunshine, spectacular dance and vivacious comedy.
In a revival of the director’s 2022 production created for Birmingham Royal Ballet, Don Quixote introduces us to Cervantes’ famous knight himself, lovers Kitri and Basilio, and a host of supporting characters. As the Don sets out on a quest to track down his true love, he finds himself embroiled in an unlikely adventure of love and dreams.
If you like ballets Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, you shouldn’t miss this stunning 19th-century masterpiece, full of thrilling pas de deux, delightful music played by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia, and much, much more!
Enter our prize draw and you’ll be in with a chance of winning tickets to see Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Don Quixote at the tour venue of your choice, plus an overnight stay at a nearby Premier Inn hotel (premierinn.com) with an evening meal and breakfast in the morning, so you can rest easy knowing there’s a great night’s sleep waiting for you after a great day out.
BRB's Don Quixote will be visiting Birmingham Hippodrome (12 to 21 February), The Lowry, Salford (5 to 7 March), Theatre Royal Plymouth (18 to 21 March), The Mayflower, Southampton (15 to 18 April) and Sadler's Wells, London (22 to 25 April, on sale November).
Treat yourself and all your family to some Spanish sunshine. Book now at brb.org.uk
