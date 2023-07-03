Win a new signed CD album by Debbie Wiseman!

Just two months ago, composer and conductor Debbie Wiseman was proudly hearing two of her pieces commissioned for King Charles III’s coronation sung at Westminster Abbey. Now she has released a new album, Signature: Debbie Wiseman Live in Concert, containing 13 tracks of her much-loved music, ranging from Father Brown to Wolf Hall, performed with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, and we have ten signed copies to give away to RT readers!

“The idea came about as this year I have a significant birthday,” Wiseman tells Radio Times, “and it was suggested to me that perhaps I could conduct a birthday concert! The idea then developed… how about we record the live concert with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and create an album? It’s the first time I’ve collaborated with the orchestra on something like this, and to have had the opportunity of conducting the CBSO with some of my favourite music and scores composed for film, TV, royal occasions and Classic FM was the best birthday gift I could ever imagine.”

“I have long admired the CBSO — their orchestral sound is naturally glorious, rich and dramatic, and to be able to collaborate with this world-class orchestra on this live album is a dream come true. I truly feel as though all my birthdays have come at once!”

