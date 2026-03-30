To celebrate the home entertainment release of The Choral – now available on Blu-ray and DVD – we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win a luxury Hamper from Fortnum & Mason PLUS a copy of The Choral on DVD or Blu-ray!

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4 lucky runners up will win a copy of The Choral on Blu-ray or DVD!

THE CHORAL SYNOPSIS

As war rages on the Western Front, the Choral Society in Ramsden, Yorkshire has lost most of its men to the army. The Choral’s ambitious committee, determined to press ahead, decides to recruit local young males to swell their ranks. They must also engage a new chorus master, and despite their suspicions that he has something to hide, their best bet seems to be Dr. Henry Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes) – driven, uncompromising, and recently returned from a career in Germany. As conscription papers start to arrive, the whole community discovers that the best response to the chaos that is laying waste to their lives is to make music together.

The Choral is available to buy now on Blu-ray™ and DVD

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