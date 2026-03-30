To celebrate the home entertainment release of The Choral – now available on Blu-ray and DVD – we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win a luxury Hamper from Fortnum & Mason PLUS a copy of The Choral on DVD or Blu-ray!

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4 lucky runners up will win a copy of The Choral on Blu-ray or DVD!

THE CHORAL SYNOPSIS

As war rages on the Western Front, the Choral Society in Ramsden, Yorkshire has lost most of its men to the army. The Choral’s ambitious committee, determined to press ahead, decides to recruit local young males to swell their ranks. They must also engage a new chorus master, and despite their suspicions that he has something to hide, their best bet seems to be Dr. Henry Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes) – driven, uncompromising, and recently returned from a career in Germany. As conscription papers start to arrive, the whole community discovers that the best response to the chaos that is laying waste to their lives is to make music together.

The Choral is available to buy now on Blu-ray™ and DVD

©2025 GERONTIUS PRODUCTIONS LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

© 2026 Layout and Design Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

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Terms & Conditions

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  1. One reader will win a luxury Hamper from Fortnum & Mason PLUS a copy of The Choral on DVD or Blu-ray.
  2. The Prize Provider is MediaJamm, Unit 1, Durfold Drive, Reigate, Surrey, RH2 0QA.
  3. The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members, as well as employees of the Prize Provider.
  4. The closing date for entries is 11.59pm on 28th April 2026
  5. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
  6. By entering the promotion, the participants agree: to be bound by these terms and conditions; and that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
  7. Entrants should enter by signing into their Radio Times account and selecting the answer to the question from the options given.
  8. Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy
  9. Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
  10. The winning entrant(s) will be the first correct entry drawn at random from all the correct entries after the closing date.
  11. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into.
  12. The Promoter may share the details of the winner(s) with the Prize Provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.
  13. The winner(s) will be notified within 30 days of the close of the promotion by email.
  14. If a winner cannot be contacted, or fails to respond within 14 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
  15. There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable.
  16. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred.
  17. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value if circumstances beyond its control makes it necessary to do so.
  18. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
  19. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
  20. The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner(s) arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
  21. The surname and county of residence of the winner(s) will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Magazine, Immediate Media, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT, within two (2) months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winner(s) before releasing this information and provide the winner(s) the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
  22. The promotion is subject to the laws of England.
  23. Privacy Statement: Unless you have chosen to receive other information from the prize provider, your personal data supplied during the course of this promotion will be used by the Immediate Media for the purpose of running the prize draw, including contacting the winners and distributing the prize. The personal data of the winners will be kept for a period of 140 days from the Closing Date and then deleted.
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